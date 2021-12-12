On the campaign trail

This fortnight, brands have gone all out with woke branding campaigns that pull on our heartstrings and make us think twice about our approach to life and love.

Doggy days

With the overarching goal to eradicate pet homelessness, MARS Petcare rolled out the #BeIndieProud campaign for its dog food brand Pedigree. The campaign promoted Indie stray dog adoption by zeroing in on relatable real-life stories of people’s experiences with adopting strays. Backed by over 30 NGO partners across India, the brand has dedicated a toll-free number to facilitate stray adoptions and aims to reach a target of 5,000 adoptions

Prioritising better

Addressing society’s orthodox notions around marriage, Peter England launched a heart-warming campaign, ‘Honestly Made’, featuring noted actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The thirty-second film opens in a wedding set-up wherein a middle-aged, well-intended woman is counselling a young unmarried girl to prioritise marriage over career. On the other hand, Khurrana - looking dapper in a Peter England suit - can be seen encouraging the girl to pursue her dreams and pay no heed to societal pressures.

Chivalry isn’t dead

Men’s essential brand, The Man Company released an inspiring campaign that celebrates the extraordinary stories of ordinary men. In the creatives, three phenomenal gentlemen - Helmet Man of India Raghavendra Kumar, Superhero of Jabalpur Parag Diwan and Jaipur's Ray of Hope Gautam Khandelwal were honoured for their selfless contributions to society. The brand will continue to introduce such unsung heroes, who come out of their comfort zones to help others every month.