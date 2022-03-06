On the campaign trail

Come March and it’s time for brands to bring out their Women’s Day stories. This year there have been more than the usual quota, but most campaigns look forced and templated. Despite our cynicism, here are a few that still caught our eye.

Multiple roles

Prega News, Mankind Pharma’s pregnancy detection brand’s new campaign, #SheCanCarryBoth celebrates the ease with which women can don multiple roles. She can be a wife, mother and be a competitive career woman too. Through the stories of three different women — one embracing her motherhood, another who feels it will interfere with her career and a third at an indecisive stage, it portrays the dilemmas confronting women. Not particularly a new theme but executed well.

Celebrating women’s cricket

Edtech firm BYJU’s smartly bats on cricket for its women’s day messaging. With the Women’s Cricket World Cup underway, it has launched an anthem #HallaMachaDe to cheer the Indian squad and urging fans to root for the women in blue in New Zealand. The ad film showcases the spirit and grit of the women players to the beat of some rousing music by Daler Mehndi.

The missing chapter

Feminine care brand Whisper ‘s new film ‘The Missing Chapter’ takes forward its flagship CSR programme #KeepGirlsInSchool movement. The film illustrates how a girl’s lack of period education contributes to her missing school days. The awareness creating film is not only thought provoking but also impactful as it tackles the issue of menstrual hygiene in a sensitive way.

Countering the age bias

While most of the Women’s Day messaging addresses a younger cohort, online community for older adults, Evergreen Club has chosen the occasion to highlight age related stereotyping faced by elderly women in its campaign #LadyActYourAge

Tailpiece

When cola majors launch big bang campaigns we know that summer is around the corner. Coca-Cola is back with its trademark ‘Thanda’ campaign — this time with fresh new faces — Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter.