On the Campaign Trail

Online furniture start-up InnoDesigns has paid a tribute to India's furniture artists with Beats of Marapani, a groovy music track that seamlessly fuses real carpentry sounds with the melodic tunes of Onam. The idea was to bring the focus back to local furniture makers, according to InnoDesigns, and also to prep up the consumers in Kochi and Calicut for Onam and festive offers. "For us the brief was clear. Bring alive the brand's belief that the furniture manufacturer is the protagonist here. So we weaved his craftsmanship and the festival of Onam to make a call-to-action that people of Kerala find relevant and worth advancing" explains Henry Moirang of LeapX, the creative agency for InnoDesigns.

Saluting India

Thums Up has become the latest brand to join the 3D anamorphic illusion trend with a rousing installation at Garuda Mall, Bengaluru. The display created by Kinetic Worldwide, GroupM’s Out-of-Home advertising unit, is an extension of Thums Up’s #HarHaathToofan campaign celebrating people & moments who have built & shaped the nation. This includes, out of the wall pop out visuals defining four big moments in India’s Independence history in 1947, the first satellite launched in 1975, the 1983 cricket world cup win and Nikhat Zareen’s boxing triumph in 2022.

Joint birthday bash

As part of its campaign to celebrate its eighth anniversary, Swiggy has launched a series of digital films featuring “The Great Khali”. This year also marks the veteran Indian wrestler’s 50th birthday. To celebrate the special occasion with customers, Swiggy is hosting the biggest integrated cross-category celebration spanning across food delivery, Instamart, and a series of offline events covering 12 cities, starting 16th August. The commercials are an extension of the celebrations, with Swiggy inviting the wrestler to celebrate his special day with them, in the inimitable, quirky style, the brand has become famous for.