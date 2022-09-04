On the Campaign Trail

Even as Onam campaigns are in full flow, Durga Puja shopping ads are beginning to trickle in, with footwear brand Khadims getting an early start with an ad aimed at young consumers.

Raise your hand

Beauty brand, Maybelline New York has sparked off a meaningful initiative on mental health, roping in ace shuttler, PV Sindhu. MNY’s ‘Brave Together’ programme aims to make mental health support accessible to all through partnership with a non-profit organisation, Sangath, to provide one-on-one counselling via TheMindClan.com. and a toll-free helpline number 011-41198666.

To kick off the programme, Sindhu features in a #RaiseYourHand campaign encouraging young people to talk about mental health and ask for help. It is a 360-degree integrated marketing communication campaign, which includes digital, outdoor, and influencer engagement.

Sweet sixteen

Tata Play, formerly Tata Sky, has turned 16 and is celebrating with a film that captures its journey from being a leader in the DTH space to expanding its presence into OTT aggregator platform. The #16YearsOfTataPlay film emotionally captures the journey of a cake box from the facility through the roads of India to the home of its most loyal subscribers, who are surprised by the gift. The campaign film has been conceptualised and shot by Ogilvy and further digitally amplified by Chimp&Z Inc.

Roasting memory foam

Start-up, The Sleep Company, has launched a new campaign with Brand Ambassador, Anil Kapoor. In a light-hearted roast on memory foam, the actor highlights the superiority of the brand’s patented SmartGRID technology over memory foam. A young couple is seen in a bus complaining about backache, difficulty sleeping and much more. Hearing this, Anil Kapoor heroically swoops in to save the “night”.