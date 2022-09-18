On the Campaign Trail

When it comes to brand campaigns, television commercials tend to take the spotlight but this fortnight it’s a print ad and below the line activation that have caught the eye

Akasa takes off

India’s newest airline Akasa Air, has launched its first campaign dubbed ‘It’s Your Sky’. The multimedia campaign — covering print, out-of-home, digital and social — delivers the airline’s tagline ‘It’s Your Sky’ and builds on Akasa’s brand promise of a warm travel experience that moves beyond the transactional and is personal. The print campaign will run for four weeks in five languages, including Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Gujarati. Inspired by elements of the sky, the brand had revealed its ‘Rising A’ symbol in December last year symbolising the warmth of the sun, the effortless flight of a bird, and the dependability of an aircraft wing.

The fresh message

In an attention grabbing Below The Line (BTL) activation, D2C seafood and meats brand Pescafresh is leaving a trail of messages at customer homes, and on no-parking boards across Mumbai and Pune, to create brand recall and awareness about the platform. It will target more than 50,000 households with door tag branding and 7,000 no-parking boards across the two cities. The focus is to create visibility, catch people’s attention and acquire potential customers through an attractive offer.

Homing in

IKEA India’s new brand positioning — Ghar Aa Jao, Come home to IKEA — and integrated campaigns across markets beautifully puts across the message of how homely the store experience is. The campaign — through four endearing slices of life TVCs that show customer stories — invites people to the IKEA experience, which it says is exactly like home. So, whether it is a couple buying a sofa who are at odds with each other but comes closer, or a school kid finding joy in toys, the campaign reinforces that at IKEA, home is at the heart of everything it does.