After two years of pandemic driven isolation, this Diwali is all about face-to-face meetings and togetherness and this thought drives Coca-Cola’s campaign that combines emotions and tech innovation to put the fizz back into the festival. Taking forward its video ad of two weeks ago with the tagline “ Milke Hi Manegi Diwali” that entices people to follow a Coke bottle and makes them land up at a party, the cola major has now unveiled a limited edition locked Coke bottle that people can gift, but which can be opened only with the sender’s mobile. This will necessitate a meeting! A clever campaign that sparkles.

Striking gold

Think gold jewellery and somehow the look you associate is ethnic dressing, festive events and weddings. The World Gold Council’s new “You are gold” campaign is a bold attempt to change the traditional setting for wearing gold. So the film shows a montage of young, modern women – a boxer, a trekker, a chef – sporting gold jewellery as they go about their daily routines. The film made by McCann Mumbai succeeds in presenting gold as a contemporary, modern accessory and shines brightly.

Finding the Light

Amazon.in’s #FindLight video — part of its #FindLife digital campaign — breaks through the Diwali clutter beautifully. It celebrates the journey of an Amazon customer as he explores his own light while India gets ready to celebrate the festival of lights — Diwali. It is the story of a BMX biker who finds his self-expression in the hoods of Noida with his ride and celebrates a new generation of Indians finding their own light through unique ways of expression.

Star struck formula

Chocolate brands have seized Diwali, pushing the message of chocolates as perfect gifts. Ferrero India’s digital campaigns features stars Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan but creates no lasting impression. While the Golden Diwali campaign featuring Hrithik is passable, the Make Diwali Moments Perfect featuring a rather wooden Sara Ali Khan is underwhelming.