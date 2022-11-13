Star quotient

Talk of some out of the box thinking. Cadbury 5 Star, the chocolate brand from Mondelez India, has taken its tagline ‘Do Nothing’, a notch higher. It has, in a stroke of genius, simplified its logo into a graphic of five stars so that it resembles the ratings stars which you get on many apps. Now every time any app asks for rating, the five blank stars on the app screen will resemble the new 5 Star logo, which means every app will end up advertising for the product for free without even intending to. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the one-of-a-kind #5StarsEverywhere campaign cuts through the noise of regular, high-budgeted promotional activities with the chocolate brand literally “doing nothing”.

Captain Cool

Sachin Bansal-backed Navi has appointed MS Dhoni as its brand ambassador and launched its first ad with Captain Cool on Hotstar during the India vs. England T20 semi-final match. Riding on humour, which the cricketer does pretty well, the campaign promotes Navi’s prompt and accessible financial services. The campaign will initially run on social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube before moving on to print and out-of-home (OOH) advertising in the second phase.

Swiss adventure

Friendship Ambassador Neeraj Chopra with Swiss Alps in the background - LR

Switzerland Tourism has appointed Olympic Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra as its ‘Friendship Ambassador’. The talented Indian sports superstar will showcase and promote the adventurous, sporty, and stunning outdoors of Switzerland to Indian travellers. From Canyon jumping, skydiving, using snow scooters and sleds to Monster biking, hiking, paragliding and a helicopter tour in Zermatt, Chopra showcases the thrills of outdoor destinations. It’s quite a ride!

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit