It’s nice to see focus on women’s issues in advertising narratives without linking it to women’s day. This fortnight that’s something we noticed in campaigns.

Hair raising facts

Marico Limited’s hair serum brand Livon has put out a video that is a self check guide on how women can spot symptoms of breast cancer. What is exceedingly clever about the film is how the 40-second video creatively links the brand’s biggest asset – hair – to the cause – as it depicts double buns as breasts, talking about how to spot aberrations. With the hashtag #KeepAbreastAndLivon, the film conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy’s Content Force, gets full marks for creative thinking.

Building on aspirations

Soap brand Cinthol has created a campaign focused on the Tamil Nadu market targeted at women users. The ad film, titled ‘ Dreams shine the brightest under the scorching sun’, is built around the insight that the aspirations of women in Tamil Nadu today have evolved; they strive to attain positions of responsibility that contribute to nation building and seek to create a lasting impact on society at large. It seamlessly connects skin health with larger aspirations.

Trusted ally

Apollo Tyres’ latest TVC is an exhilarating adventure ride on cars filled with daring stunts to the tune of a jingle “A wonderful day”. Conceptualised by Wunderman Thompson India, the TVC brings out the superior performance of Apollo tyres range and gives confidence to consumers to rely on Apollo Tyres as a trusted ally in their journeys. What lifts the film out of the ordinary is that it equally shows men and women in the driving seat.

Secured through savings

Max Life Insurance Company’s new ad campaign featuring the Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh subtly pushes through the message of guaranteed savings plans. The film shows Rohit and Ritika, taking pleasure in everyday activities, underscoring how hassle free they are about the future. What works is how natural the cricketer and his wife look.