Asian Paints’ new ad for its dust resistant paint employs slapstick comedy to the hilt to convey the product’s proposition. Conceptualised by Ogilvy India, the TVC shows a couple’s wedding ceremony marred by a dust storm when the bride makes a grand entry on a helicopter. In the ensuing confusion, the only thing shining is the freshly painted house coated with Apex Dustproof. A rather wacky ad, but it works.

Rental health day

Wedding preparations involve a lot of running around. Uber Rentals, partnered by Dentsu Creative, pitches the proposition of avoiding the stress of driving by using two influencer couples. Amidst their other tasks lists, the reels show the couples adding booking an Uber Rentals to their to-do list, so that “ shaadi ke chakkar mein city ke jitney chakkar lagein” they don’t have to worry about driving or parking. Again, a very effective campaign.

Monster rebrands

Jobs platform, Monster, has morphed into FoundIt! And it is announcing this to the world through a bold rebranding campaign, including curiosity evoking resignation posts on LinkedIn and intriguing teaser films on social media, created by Wunderman Thompson Bangalore. The final film shows — through the stories of different sets of job seekers — how the new name ‘FoundIt’ brings an optimistic energy to the entire job search process.

Making life easy

Apple’s new spot which is wow-ing the world shows how its products make life easy for people with disabilities. The superbly shot film begins with Siri helping someone start their day, and then proceeds to show several other examples of how Apple’s software aids people with disabilities. The soundtrack ‘I am the Greatest’ adds to the emotional appeal of the film.