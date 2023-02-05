Increasingly, advertising is being driven with an eye on dates! If Republic Day unleashed creative juices, Valentine’s Day has led to a flood. But some bravely did not follow the herd.

A good sign

Axis Bank’s Republic Day ad was really heart-warming. It paid tribute to the one language that Indians speak across borders, turning the spotlight on sign language. Created in association with Grey Group, the film #23in23 made a case for the Indian Sign Language to be officially recognised as the 23rd language in 2023. Set at a R-Day event, it features a guest who cannot speak and yet manages to get the audience to acknowledge that they all can converse through sign language.

Fight against mush

Even as the world gets mushy in the Valentine month, Cadbury 5 Star takes a different track. Last year, it packed off romance hating singles to an island giving them an alibi against going on dates. This year Ogilvy and Wavemaker have created a mush detector AI app for the Mondelez brand that helps singles steer clear of lovey-dovey couples.

Instant prints

Fujifilm India’s instax has neatly woven in a Valentine’s Day theme into its Keep it Alive photo lingo campaign aimed at Gen Z. The three-film campaign created by Cheil India shows how instax photo print films can express everything in a hip way using the old world charm of a photo print. The second film in the series shows college friends at a Valentine’s Day bash, two of whom are bragging about a girl and tell a geeky pal he stands no chance. Shocked, because seconds later they find the geeky boy is dating her.

Benevolent spirit

Mango drink Maaza’s new ‘Aam Wali Dildaari, Bina Naam Wali Dildaari’ campaign uses Big B, Amitabh Bachchan and actress Pooja Hegde very effectively in an endearing film to highlight how a fulfilling mango experience brings out a spirit of benevolent charity. Made by Ogilvy India, the light-hearted film has a gentle message that true generosity comes with anonymity.

Goodbye scrubbing

Detergent brand Tide continues its tradition of quirky and fun commercials —this time it has launched a music video ‘ Khachak Khuchak Chod do’ featuring comedian Kiku Sharda. Playing on the word ‘ Khachak Khuchak’ which is the sound of scrubbing that consumers have to do when washing clothes by hand, the fun lyrics tell you to bid goodbye to scrubbing.

The video has been launched across Tide’s social media channels including YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook.