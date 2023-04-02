It’s that time of the year when brands strap up to surf the IPL wave, with a plethora of ads carrying endorsements from cricketers. But it’s a bunch of non-cricket ads that have caught our attention.

Spotlighting other sports

Even as brands are getting on the IPL bandwagon, chocolate brand Cadbury Dairy Milk is playing it differently. In a multichannel campaign #CheerForAllSports, it is urging Indians to mark their attendance in sports other than cricket. While a video film nudges the viewer to frequent other sports too, there is also an innovative tech-enabled engagement wherein a special ₹100 pack of Cadbury Dairy Milk comes with a QR code. This code, when scanned, will lead to a microsite with a calendar of other sporting events during the same period as the upcoming IPL season. The overall campaign also fits in with Cadbury’s purpose of fostering generosity as the message is to be generous to other sports too.

Acing it in the alps

Switzerland Tourism’s new film promoting rail travel in the scenic country packs a comic punch with tennis star Roger Federer acing a dual act with comedian Trevor Noah. Titled ‘The Ride of a Lifetime’, the film showcases the ease and efficiency of the Swiss Travel System and highlights the famous panoramic rail routes that combine to make the Grand Train Tour of Switzerland in a humorous way. The film, directed by Oscar-winning director Tom Hooper, features the duo getting ready to take a train—but they board the wrong one. What ensues, gives you a taste of the breathtaking landscape and Swiss efficiency in a witty way.

Singing the same tune

Remember the catchy Badshah Masala jingle—‘ Swaad Sugandh Ka Raja, Badshah Masala.’ Dabur, the new owners of the brand, is reprising the old tune, albeit with a few changes. The new version of the iconic jingle focuses on different consumption occasions. Havas Worldwide India is the agency behind the refreshed jingle—but quite frankly, old was gold, and the brand should have left it well alone.

The moving canvas

Battery brand Exide takes you on an exciting metaphorical journey across the length and breadth of India in its new film—The Moving Canvas. Using indigenous art forms like Gond, Kalamkari, Thangka, Pithora, Patachitra, Pichwai, Warli etc, to illustrate different journeys, the animated film fuses it with ethnic sound tracks ranging from table to mandolin to blend culture and craft and showcase the diversity of India in a unique way. Directed by Arjun Mukherjee, and illustrated, animated and edited by Sourish Mitra, both from Wunderman Thompson, Kolkata, the creativity on display in The Moving Canvas does charge you up!