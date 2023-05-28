IPL’s last fortnight saw some exciting brand collabs with franchises as the action hotted up on and off-field.

Ready Madi Adi

Matches featuring Chennai Super Kings always result in a sea of yellow in the stadium as fans turn up in the bright colour to cheer their favourite team. Celebrating the unbridled passion of the CSK fan base, Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits from ITC Foods has released an electrifying fan anthem — ‘Ready Madi Adi’ (Get ready… fold your fingers... blow a whistle). Created with foot-tapping music, the anthem is a catchy and upbeat track that captures the essence of what it means to be a Chennai Super Kings fan. It has been sung and composed by Tenma while the lyrics were penned by creative agency Mind Your Language from Chennai. The anthem strengthens the brand’s partnership with CSK and the messaging of #StrongaaWhistlePodu. The anthem is being further amplified through CSK fans and influencers like Saravanan and drummer Sivamani.

Punjab ka naya favourite

Punjab Kings may have been washed away before the finals, but digital platforms are awash with a campaign by its official laundry partner Tide. The fun video featuring Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh and rising star cricketer Shahrukh Khan showcases Tide’s partnership with Punjab Kings as well as the power of Tide Liquids. Designed and executed by Sociwash, the collaboration was introduced in a brief teaser film titled ‘Sadde Punjab ka Naya Favourite,’ which also marked the debut of Tide Liquids in India.

As strong as the Great Khali

It’s nostalgia time as Ambuja Cements has brought back an ad featuring wrestling superstar, the Great Khali, that was first aired in 2015. The humorous ad that shows the wrestler walking through walls and falling through roofs until he begins living in a home made by Ambuja cements, plays on the Great Khali’s impressive stature and strength, and the durability of the cement brand.

Skip to rewards

Radisson Hotel Group’s new loyalty campaign “Skip to Rewards” addresses the typical challenges which customers face with traditional loyalty schemes. From long wait times to other challenges, the global creative campaign tackles them all in a fun, relatable way. The campaign features four characters who experience different challenges with traditional loyalty programmes, which are subsequently solved by becoming a Radisson Rewards member.