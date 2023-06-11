Brands did a lot of moment-marketing around World Environment Day and Pride Month this time. But Zomato’s ‘kachra’ campaign featuring the character called Kachra from the movie ‘Lagaan’ backfired badly. Netizens took umbrage at what they perceived as caste discrimination forcing Zomato to take down the videos.

Sweet plan

Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance has launched a powerful 360-degree campaign to highlight the benefits of its exclusively designed term plan for diabetics — Bajaj Allianz Life Diabetic Term Plan Sub 8 HbA1c. The nation-wide campaign includes a TVC in Hindi and regional languages, print ads, outdoor campaigns in top 10 cities and digital outreach as well. The 45-second film showcases the efforts a diabetic man puts in to manage his lifestyle and food habits. To further encourage him to continue with these practices, the company’s term plan for diabetics comes in as a strong partner. A good campaign and a much-needed product in a country that hosts 17 per cent of the world’s diabetic population.

Opening account

HSBC India unveiled its latest advertising campaign featuring its new brand influencer, ace cricketer, Virat Kohli. The campaign highlights HSBC’s purpose of “Opening up a world of opportunity” as it works to support the goals of an aspirational India going global. The brand evokes nostalgia in this commercial, which begins with a shot of a cricket stadium and shows Virat’s name on a billboard beneath a prestigious list of batsmen before abruptly starting to fade away.

Virat tells viewers that every time he comes out to play, he forgets about all his accomplishments and instead concentrates on the new opportunities. He walks out of the dressing room into an energetic stadium. The symbolic open doors change into the HSBC logo with the powerful tagline “My Account Starts Today”.

Saving energy

Syska has launched a series of snappy digital films it produced for its BLDC fans. Featuring actor Rajkummar Rao, the films, created by agency By Design, highlight the ecological and financial benefits of the fans using the tagline “Save Kiya Kya?”

The first film features Rajkummar Rao in a nerdy avatar giving us a lesson on saving the planet and our money, as Syska BLDC fans are powerful yet save 60 per cent energy! The second film highlights the ease and convenience of using BLDC fans, which can be controlled via a remote. The third film shares a quick tip on how to escape the scorching heat with Syska BLDC fans as they yield high performance and gives low power bills.