The fortnight that went by was dominated by Father’s Day campaigns showing how much moment marketing drives ad content these days.

Recipes for the perfect dad

Godrej came out with a witty campaign — #PerfectForDadRecipe — that pays an ode to fathers across the world and bats for new age sans-bias parenting. It highlights a father’s invaluable contributions in the kitchen and challenges stereotypes associated with parenting roles.

With the integration of Godrej products, the campaign showcases an exclusive Father’s Day dish, ‘The Misunderstood DadPlatter’. Conceptualised and executed by the Godrej Group’s Corporate Brand and Communications team along with Creativeland Asia, the campaign shows a father dishing up some quick snacks, sharing the recipe of both the dish as well as breaking biases.

Providing inspiration

SBI Life’s Father’s Day digital campaign #PapaHaiNa salutes every father who strives to rise above challenges and serve as an inspiration to his children.

The digital film opens showcasing Ritika; a 15-year-old daughter, passionate about football, who suffers a knee injury during a match, undergoes surgery and rehabilitation. Despite her father Deepak’s concerns around the risks involved, she secretly resumes training. The protective father rails at her only to be stumped when she says she learnt about commitment and determination from him.

Made by Dentsu Creative, the film’s standout point is the use of AI in the flashback sequences.

A watch is enough

Cheil India’s new film for Samsung shows how consumers can leave behind their phone when wearing the Galaxy Watch with LTE.

The film captures the story of a young man who is intrigued by the ability of the Galaxy Watch to function independently of a phone in a lively office setting.

His curiosity leads to a series of scenarios where he tests the connectivity limit of the smartwatch. From teleporting across the office to receiving messages in a taxi and streaming a live match on a raft, he is awed by the unbelievable connectivity. While standing next to an elephant in a remote jungle, he livestreams music on his smartwatch. In a dark cave, the smartwatch surprises him with its navigation capabilities, and he receives a call even in an empty desert.

The film certainly meets the campaign brief of telling the world that no matter how far you go without your phone, the Samsung’s smartwatch – the Galaxy Watch with LTE — will keep you connected.