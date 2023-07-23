The most awaited event this year is the cricket world cup (CWC) that kicks off in October. On Thursday, 77 days before the first match, the International Cricket Council released its first ad campaign for CWC 2023. The two minute long ad film, ‘It Takes One Day’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan and displaying the journey of raw emotions of players and fans, broke the internet. Produced in partnership with ICC’s global broadcast partner Disney Star, the film connects the nine emotions — anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect and wonder, and how it takes one day to experience this rollercoaster.

The star studded film with Shahrukh’s powerful narration also features Shubman Gill, JP Duminy, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes and Jemimah Rodrigues.

The power of three in one

Mutal fund ads have become ubiquitous these days. Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutal Fund’s latest investor awareness campaign, however, catches the eye as it features cute kids and an interesting analogy to push the benefits of its multi asset allocation fund. The campaign, using three children who unite to get what they want, brings out the essence of the fund which offers exposure to three asset classes. Made by Dentsu Creative, it lives up to the brief of simplifying the message through a jingle, and children as characters.

Fuelling progress

Lubricant player Castrol’s new marketing campaign, #BadhteRahoAage developed in partnership with Ogilvy gets into the lives of truckers who navigate highways to deliver essential products. The first leg of the campaign is an engaging TVC featuring two contrasting characters: Sukhi, a young and progressive trucker who consistently chooses Castrol CRB TURBOMAX, and Dukhi, who regularly experiences engine failures and repairs due to inappropriate engine oil choices. Through a quirky narrative, the TVC emphasises how choosing the right engine oil can help truckers forge ahead.