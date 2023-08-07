The start of August has seen a plethora of Friendship day ads — especially by young digital companies. Brand Indigo soared with some captivating work on its 17th birthday while Thums Up opened its innings for Cricket World Cup 2023 with a thundering campaign.

Indigo flies high

On its 17th anniversary, the airline that took off with some clever ‘Hello 6E’ wordplay, has come out with a lovely campaign that pays tribute to all the innovations it has brought to flying Indians everywhere — be it the cookie tins, the chicken junglee airwiches, the girl power or the step less boarding. Join the celebration, feel the liberation, get set go, goes the peppy song and dance number set on the tarmac. Made by ad wiz V Sunil, who created the original Indigo branding, it’s a true celebratory ad, cleverly weaving in the 500 new aircraft orders the company made recently.

Thundering in

Cola brand Thums Up, which is the official beverage partner of the ICC, opened its Cricket World Cup 2023 campaign with an exhilarating “Toofan Uthao, World Cup Jao” video that sees fans debating how good India’s chances are, especially as England is in such good form. Featuring Harsha Bhogle, and created by Ogilvy, it also ignites a contest where fans can scan and add to the debate on who will win the Cup and stand the chance to win some tickets for the matches.

Nudging movie lovers

Cinema exhibitor PVR INOX’s new campaign Fresh Dekho, Bada Dekho nudges movie lovers to go to cinema halls and enjoy films when they are fresh — rather than settle for stale on streaming platforms or television, by which time they lose spice. The campaign consists of five humorous videos ‘Kitty Party ka Scandal,’ ‘Captain ka Rahasya,’ ‘Boss ka Affair,’ ‘TuraikiSabzi,’ and ‘Repeat Telecast’ that drill home the message that big screen experience gives you a taste of freshness.

Fast food friends

Meat supplier Licious has come up with a delightful ‘Friendship Day’ film featuring three loved mascots of big fast food restaurant brands. It is after hours when a clown, a colonel and a king enter the Licious Kitchen and things look sticky with the three rivals eyeing each other. But the twist is that they bond over their #LoveForMeat and settle down to dig into juicy chicken wings.