A noticeable trend this fortnight was the growing number of brand campaigns created by independent agencies outside the networks or films created in-house by companies.

Fix it with AI

OPPO India’s new campaign,‘Your Everyday AI Companion’, starring Ranbir Kapoor and a life-sized CGI model, shows how the OPPO AI avatar can help when you face issues while using your smartphone. The campaign which consists of four short films, conceptualised by Famous Innovation, introduces the OPPO Reno12 Series and how the AI avatar helps Ranbir during his holiday travels. The films show various problems Ranbir faces — lovebirds in the background that mars his perfect beach selfie, a mix-up in a picture that ruins a great moment, an overwhelming shopping situation and getting separated from friends and losing network connection. The films show how various features resolve these issues. The crisply-made films show how integrating generative AI into smartphones enhances user experience.

Reviving whites

Reckitt India’s multilingual #PehnoPhirseWhite campaign film created by newly founded agency tgthr introduces viewers to the all-new Robin Fabric Whitener, a product designed to revive whites in wardrobes. This new product marks Robin’s re-entry into the bleach segment after decades. The insight that led to the product launch was that people avoid buying and wearing white as maintaining its brightness is a challenge. The TVC with a catchy tune shows a woman confidently wearing white clothes daily, surprising those around her.

Don’t let pain mar joy

Cipla Health’s new campaign for its Omnigel topical medication, ‘Aapki Khushi Ko Dard Ki Nazar Na Lage,’ takes a refreshingly authentic approach to pain care. Utilising relatable, slice-of-life moments, the film delves into the unexpected ways everyday aches and pains can disrupt life’s simple joys. Showing situations where during joyous moments — playing, horsing around — people face a twinge in their backs or knees, the film demonstrates how Omnigel’s quick action can restore smiles.

Neighbourhood hero

Real estate portal 99acres has teamed up with Tollywood titan Rana Daggubati to launch a gritty campaign in Telugu — #ManaLoManaMaata. The digital campaign seeks to transform the way people search for property. In a gripping video, Daggubati, a resident of Film Nagar, defends his locality against resident reviews, showcasing his deep connection to his neighbourhood. The campaign, conceptualised in-house by the portal, aims to promote 99 acres’ Ratings and Reviews and Price Trends features, where residents share insightful reviews of their societies and localities, providing potential home buyers with candid and comprehensive insights about the neighbourhood. Further, Price Trends help buyers understand present and historical property prices in the area. Daggubati’s powerful reactions to these insights as a resident himself, illustrate how they offer a complete picture of lifestyle, connectivity, environment, safety and price appreciation.

The court of carpets

Jaipur Rugs is back on the playfield. One of its beloved campaigns featured a village cricket team consisting of an all-female team of artisans who also batted strongly. Played on a pitch of layered antique carpets, the imagery bowled everyone over. Now, to celebrate Wimbledon 2024 and the opening of its London showroom, the brand has created a Centre Court of Carpets. After weeks of coaching in its weaving village of Manpura, four master artisans take on ace tennis player Rohan Bopanna. Who triumphs in this game of craft where saris replace shorts, and mangoes and cream are laid out instead of strawberries.

Driving the value proposition

JSW MG Motor India’s new campaign for MG Hector created by Cheil X is a set of two films that use humor to drive home the point that it is a genuine value for money car. The first film, through a banter between two neighbours, highlights how Hector comes with a low maintenance cost of just ₹500 per month, which is 10-20 per cent lesser than a hatchback. The second film is a conversation between two friends, and shows how Hector has an incredible resale value of up to 74 per cent after three years.