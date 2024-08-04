Brands are chasing their own pot of gold at the Olympics, piggybacking on athletes and unleashing campaigns that highlight their grit and determination. But several brands without clear endorsement deals that tried moment marketing by congratulating the winners, especially Manu Bhaker, have received legal notices. Athletes have gotten smart.

Power partnership

Bata India’s campaign rooting for wrestler Nisha Dahiya’s Paris Olympics 2024 dream is simple but effective. Pushing the Power collection — the Power Acti-wear range — subtly, the brand showcases Dahiya’s journey of resilience and inner strength — the countless hours of training, ups and downs. Using its brand philosophy of ‘Stronger Inside’, it shows how champions aren’t made in a day.

Fold it like Neeraj

Samsung’s new campaign for its Galaxy Z Fold series, created by Cheil India, features its ambassador and super-user, Neeraj Chopra. The campaign titled ‘India Cheers Neeraj’ is a visual feast that depicts how an entire nation is rallying behind the javelin thrower’s Olympic odyssey. It shows his killer routine even as it shows how all of India’s hopes are riding on him, with dancers, musicians, farmers, youth, mimicking a javelin throw.

Clicking with AI

HP India’s new campaign plugs its AI PC for the future workforce. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, the ‘Be Unstoppable with HP AI PCs’ campaign is targeted at Gen-Zs. Featuring college interns and Randeep Hooda as boss, it shows how the youngsters overcome various challenges using the dedicated AI assistant and collaboration tools .

External noise

Lifestyle brand Noise’s new campaign, Made of Noise, featuring its brand ambassadors Virat Kohli and Taapsee Pannu highlights the importance of considering outside voices to positively influence personal journeys and success. It emphasises how external feedback, whether cheers or criticism, can help shape individuals, making them stronger and more resilient. The campaign conceptualised in house by the brand celebrates the idea that we are all made by the sounds that surround us — every voice, positive or negative, contributes to our development and drives us toward success.

The food connect

HSBC has unveiled a new campaign featuring global superstar Priyanka Chopra Jonas to reinforce a sense of belonging among Indian expats. The campaign ‘meal with a movie star’ aims to bridge the geographical gap that separates Indian expats from their roots through an unforgettable taste of home. The longish film shows a social experiment set in a Michelin-star restaurant, where three Indian expat couples are surprised by Chopra Jonas joining them for a meal. Over familiar flavours, they feel a sense of belonging.