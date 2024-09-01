This fortnight has been marked by two films with standout storytelling that tugs your heartstrings. Brands are also gearing up for festive times ahead with bold campaigns.

Pure nostalgia

Snacking brand Chitale Bandhu, known for its Bakarwadi, has released a brand film on its 75th anniversary that has scored a big hit. Tea, a beloved snack, and India’s favourite cricketer woven into a beautiful script makes for compelling watching. The film titled Chaha, Bakarwadi aani Toh (Tea, Bakarwadi and Him) made by Setu Advertising is utterly natural and the storyline crafted around the adoration of Sachin Tendulkar is superb use of a celebrity. The film starts with an elderly couple eagerly waiting for a visitor — a former student of the hostel where the old gentleman used to be warden. Aditya takes the couple on a visit to ostensibly his office, but there lies the twist. He has arranged a meeting with the Little Master no less, remembering how his old warden was such a big fan. There follows an endearing meeting over tea and bakarwadi leaving the viewer with a fond smile.

The modern bride

Tanishq’s ad films have always shone bright, taking a bold and unconventional stand in challenging societal norms. The latest film for Rivaah by Tanishq made by Lowe Lintas is another delightful campaign as it celebrates the modern bride who charts her own narrative. The three-minute long film is multilingual, seamlessly moving from Tamil, Bengali, Marathi and Hindi as it shows four brides about to start their new journey and the doubts they have in their mind of the changes the big step will entail. And then comes the beautiful twist — it’s not the bride changing her lifestyle post marriage but the groom. The film features an ensemble cast including Tanishq’s brand ambassadors, Nayanthara for the Southern region and Mimi Chakraborty for Bengal and veteran actor Shobha Khote.

Easy peasy

Digit Insurance’s ad campaign opens with a humorous and relatable scenario: Virat Kohli, seen in the avatar of a chachu (uncle) who along with the young bhatiji (niece) face an unexpected challenge — their beloved bike is vandalised by a mischievous monkey. The two worry if the insurance firm would believe their story. They call up Digit Insurance Customer Happiness team to file their claim. A friendly customer service representative assures them that they need to simply upload a video of the damage. Kohli and his niece exclaim, “That’s It!” in unison with the customer representative replying “That’s Digit!” Made by Supari Studios (Part of Kulfi Collective), it’s a simple and an effective ad.

Celebrating craftsmanship

Indriya, part of the Aditya Birla Group, celebrates craftsmanship and endless love for fine jewellery in its newly released campaign video. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the visually stunning film with sparkling prose highlights beautiful creations such as the Swarna Varya necklace, which merges gold with intricate “wire kundan” and “chapai” scrollwork. The words and the gems hold your attention.

The wires behind the walls

Wire and cable manufacturer R R Kabel has launched a TV campaign #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva, starring Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar. It delivers a powerful message: the wires behind the walls of our homes are as crucial as the walls themselves. Featuring the company’s Low Smoke Zero Halogen wires, the campaign highlights the often-overlooked dangers of toxic smoke emitted by regular PVC wires during a fire. The #FireSeJyaadaJaanleva campaign is aligned with RR Kabel’s brand proposition, ‘Akalmand Bano Sahi Chuno’ (Be Wise, Choose Right), encouraging consumers to make informed decisions when it comes to the safety of their homes. What’s interesting is that categories like wires are now making ads.