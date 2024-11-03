Ethnic clothing brand Sabhyata, which produced a lovely festive campaign in 2022 featuring Sheeba Chadha, is back this Diwali with another heartwarming ad — this time celebrating motherhood. The advertisement features a young mother returning to the workplace and struggling to find a private space in the office where she can pump breast milk for her baby. She is also forced to skip a meeting. What happens next is a beautiful surprise. The film made by agency P se Picture is grippingly told and conveys the message wonderfully.

More than goods

Mahindra Logistics’ Diwali campaign ‘Some Packages Carry More Than Just Goods’ celebrates the stories behind each package being delivered. A young woman who is away from home finds a fun way to surprise and delight her mother with help from her sibling, so that she can be part of the festivities virtually. Of course, the part played by the logistics firm comes through loud and clear. The campaign created by marketing solutions firm Asymmetrique is watchable but not memorable.

Family in the skies

It’s 100 years of British Airways in India and it coincides with Diwali, so no surprises the airline’s country campaign — the first after 2016 — is full of familial vibes. It features a young girl headed to the airport, with her whole extended family travelling with her to see her off only to meet with a van breakdown. In true filmi fashion, BA staff come to the rescue. What’s unusual about the campaign is that the advert developed by UK-based agency Uncommon Creative Studio, alongside its network of Uncommon Minds based in India, features 25 BA staffers. It is also supported by an ‘out-of home’ campaign featuring 78 BA employees.

Doom Troopers squad journey

Krafton India’s campaign for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is a 24-minute digital film — perhaps the longest piece of content created in Indian ad history. The movie-like ad film follows a group of young players from different parts of the country who come together as a squad in BGMI. Suddenly one of them proves untraceable, and the others set out to find him. Set against the backdrop of Diwali, the campaign brings out how in-game relationships transcend the screens.

