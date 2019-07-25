On the Moon wagon

Even as India’s moon mission took off successfully, a host of brands raced to congratulate ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 launch in a wonderful demonstration of “moment marketing” — the new buzzword in marketing. From Zomato to Amul, Pizza Hut to Birla Cement and Ola to even government outfits, there were tweets galore from brands that ranged from good, mediocre and bad. Our pick of smart messages:

Zomato’s substitution of its delivery rider’s bike icon with the icon on the app was inspired and had visual impact. Ola too tried something similar on its app with the drop location shown as the moon.

Amul, topical with its ‘Chanda Apna lahrayega – Make space for it’ was as usual on point and clever, given the play on tiranga. Condom brands Manforce and Skore both came out with witty lines, the former’s risque ‘For the Moan’ being shared widely on WhatsApp, a good indicator of success. But views were mixed about Chennai Metro Water’s tongue-in- cheek tweet, “If you find any water on the moon, you know whom to call first.” It drew huge flak on Twitter from Chennai residents who disapproved of levity in times of severe water crisis but was appreciated by many, including leading CEOs. Moment marketing has its moments as well as its perils.

Influencer moms

User-generated content platform Momspresso has just introduced a micro-influencer platform called MyMoney aimed at brands wanting to target moms. The basic premise of the platform is that moms trust other moms and look up to them for their advice on new products, brands, and services. Moms who are registered on the Momspresso platform can go through available campaigns put forth by brands, participate in the campaigns that they are eligible for, and earn the predetermined amount attached to each campaign. Deliverables will be in the form of surveys, reviews, content creation, events or social media posts. Once their entries are approved, the earnings from the campaign will be directly transferred to them. According to Prashant Sinha, Co-Founder, Momspresso, “MyMoney will amplify marketing effectiveness as it is a crowd marketing platform that allows brands to leverage the power of 5,00,000 moms to deliver their message in order to create word of mouth.”

Momspresso has partnerships with 75 brands, including Nestle, Pampers, Dettol, Horlicks, FabIndia, J&J and Mother Dairy, among others.