OTT crosses cable TV in the US

What was expected has happened. In the US, OTT streaming platforms have surpassed cable TV, according to the latest data from marketing research firm Nielsen. According to Nielsen’s The Gauge, which tracks TV and streaming viewership, streaming now accounts for 34.8 per cent of total screen consumption in the US while Cable and Broadcast came in at 34.4 per cent and 21.6 per cent respectively. With online streaming platforms now launching big releases – take HBO Max’s House of Dragon, also available on Disney Hotstar in India – and Amazon releasing Lord of the rings, OTT may move further ahead.

