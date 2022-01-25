Parthasarathy Mandayam appointed Chief Strategy Officer - GroupM South Asia

GroupM, the media investment group of WPP, has appointed Parthasarathy Mandayam as the Chief Strategy Officer – GroupM South Asia. Consequently, Amin Lakhani has been elevated to the role of Chief Executive Officer – Mindshare South Asia.

With more than 25 years of experience in the advertising and communication industry, Mandayam has successfully managed multiple leadership roles in Mindshare – across data, analytics, strategy, client leadership and business unit leadership.

Starting his career with Mindshare in 2009 as head of the newly created “Business Planning” function, he went on to lead the North, East, and South offices. Later as the Chief Product Officer, he led specialist teams in driving strategic initiatives and creating bespoke tools that delivered client delight and recognition. He helped create diverse communities and a culture of learning and sharing. He has also been integral to the Mindshare new business powerhouse over the past decade.

Growth, transformation agenda

“The role of GroupM Chief Strategy Officer will be to channel data, technology, consumer understanding to chart the growth and transformation agenda. Mandayam’s appointment into the new role is part of the strategy that envisions doubling the focus with a significant shift on new-age technologies, products and offerings that require a transformation of both GroupM and client businesses. He will report to Prasanth Kumar, CEO GroupM South Asia,” said a press release.

“As I steer through this journey I will continue to push forward with the growth and transformation agenda to bring in significant synergies between new-age data, technology, consulting, products and offerings for our clients and internal stakeholders,” Mandayam said.

Building on momentum

Amin Lakhani, Chief Executive Officer South Asia, Mindshare, said, “We want to build on this existing momentum and drive Mindshare ‘Good Growth’ for our clients. New age data, technology, creativity, research, consulting, and products will play a major role in this journey. Our industry has always witnessed change. We’ve been at the centre of it and currently, the world is also witnessing this. Hence as marketers, we need to take charge and lead this journey for our clients and brands. I am excited for this next phase of my journey, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me.”

Lakhani has more than 20 years of experience in various roles in Mindshare and GroupM. In his previous role as Chief Operating Officer- Mindshare South Asia, he has been instrumental in driving the best practices and strengthening key client relationships. Earlier in his career as the leader for Mindshare Fulcrum South Asia, he successfully led the integration of the digital business of Unilever in India, leading the team to the most coveted win of a Grand Prix at Cannes.