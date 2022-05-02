P&G opens ₹200 crore liquid detergent unit

FMCG company Procter & Gamble has set up its first liquid detergent manufacturing unit in in India at Hyderabad at a cost of ₹200 crore.

Inaugurated by Telangana IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, the unit comes up at P&G’s 170-acre facility at Kottur in Mahbubnagar district. The facility produces fabric care brands Ariel and Tide and baby care brand Pampers. The company has so far invested about ₹1,700 crore in manufacturing operations here.

“Hyderabad is playing a key role in P&G’s growth in the country. In addition to our facility, we have set up a Planning Service Centre and a dedicated Technology Centre here, which integrates global innovation with local needs,” Madhusudan Gopalan, Chief Executive Officer of P&G Indian Subcontinent, said in a statement on Monday.