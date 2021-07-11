Pinterest’s body positivity stand

No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is not only banning ads with weight loss imagery, but also saying no to ads that idealize or denigrate certain body types.

"This stance makes Pinterest the only major platform to prohibit all weight loss ads. It's an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims," the company said in a blog post. Pinterest said it had developed the policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association. Bravo!