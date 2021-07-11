Marketing

Pinterest’s body positivity stand

| Updated on July 11, 2021

No weight loss ads would be allowed on Pinterest henceforth, the digital pinboard site has announced. It is not only banning ads with weight loss imagery, but also saying no to ads that idealize or denigrate certain body types.

"This stance makes Pinterest the only major platform to prohibit all weight loss ads. It's an expansion of our ad policies that have long prohibited body shaming and dangerous weight loss products or claims," the company said in a blog post. Pinterest said it had developed the policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association. Bravo!

Published on July 11, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

body weight
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.