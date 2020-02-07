Quick wrap

Carmesi’s Insta campaign

Biodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, The Period Girl, on a rather unusual medium — Instagram stories.

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, it depicts underprivileged girls on periods, and conveys the message that for women, life shouldn’t stop, when periods start.

The rationale for using Instagram Stories was natural for Carmesi. After all, the brand was built on Instagram. Also, on an average, an Instagrammer spends 25 to 30 minutes tapping on Stories. Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs on a social initiative called Unified In Red, organising workshops on menstrual health for underprivileged girls.

Nurturing innovation

Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has announced the launch of DAN Innovation Lab, which will be led by Gurbaksh Singh, erstwhile chief creative technologist at Dentsu Webchutney. The facility, designed and built as a collaborative Lab space, brings together key resources and talents from across the DAN brands — Dentsu Webchutney, Isobar India and Posterscope India.

DAN Innovation Lab will work on open data, develop prototypes and intellectual property, build new products and services, engage technology to create differentiated consumer experiences, draw holistic client solutions from cross-functional expertise and in due course, collaborate to execute those solutions, seamlessly.