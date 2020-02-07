Quick wrap

Lacklustre Expo lit up only by EVs, and the coming China wave
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
Carmesi’s Insta campaign
Biodegradable sanitary napkin brand Carmesi has just launched an awareness campaign, The Period Girl, on a rather unusual medium — Instagram stories.
Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, it depicts underprivileged girls on periods, and conveys the message that for women, life shouldn’t stop, when periods start.
The rationale for using Instagram Stories was natural for Carmesi. After all, the brand was built on Instagram. Also, on an average, an Instagrammer spends 25 to 30 minutes tapping on Stories. Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs on a social initiative called Unified In Red, organising workshops on menstrual health for underprivileged girls.
Nurturing innovation
Dentsu Aegis Network (DAN) India has announced the launch of DAN Innovation Lab, which will be led by Gurbaksh Singh, erstwhile chief creative technologist at Dentsu Webchutney. The facility, designed and built as a collaborative Lab space, brings together key resources and talents from across the DAN brands — Dentsu Webchutney, Isobar India and Posterscope India.
DAN Innovation Lab will work on open data, develop prototypes and intellectual property, build new products and services, engage technology to create differentiated consumer experiences, draw holistic client solutions from cross-functional expertise and in due course, collaborate to execute those solutions, seamlessly.
Electric mobility was the dominant theme and Chinese car makers have already started queuing up
TVS uses new emission regulations to tweak its sports bike’s performance and load a few tricks up its sleeve
This year’s lacklustre event clearly shows that India’s biennial jamboree needs to reinvent itself
Vehicle makers and suppliers anxious as supply chain is in danger of disruption
While borrowers may benefit despite the central bank’s decision to keep the repo rate unchanged, it may be a ...
Regular plans come with caveats such as strict medical tests, higher co-payment, exclusions
From March 16, cards can be enabled or disabled for different kinds of transactions based on usage pattern ...
The Nifty Low Vol 30 comprises large-cap stocks whose prices have swung the least in the past one year
Women have stepped out of their homes to spearhead anti-CAA protests in various parts of the country
On February 8, 1971, the NASDAQ stock market index opened for the first time. This quiz is all about stocks ...
The government seems to have reluctantly acknowledged its limitations. At one level, that realisation is ...
Can the AAP government’s focus on education, health, water and electricity triumph over identity politics in ...
The big P-word — privacy — and other dominating consumer themes from the global stage of innovation
Celebrating the many shades of blue, which is the colour of 2020
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...