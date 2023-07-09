Carat India, the media agency from the house of dentsu, has announced the appointment of Sanchayeeta Verma as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). She will report to Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu.

Verma will be based in Bangalore and will be responsible for boosting the agency’s growth trajectory through strategic leadership. Before joining dentsu, Verma held varied senior management positions at GroupM’s Mindshare & Wavemaker. She also did stints at Lintas Media Group, JWT and Kiwi TTK. During her 27-year career, Verma has worked across diverse categories including FMCG, durables, telecom, finance, retail, e-commerce, fashion and lifestyle, servicing renowned brands like ITC, Titan, Google, Tata Global Beverages, Myntra, Wipro Consumer Care, Nestle, GSK, Motorola, Kellogg’s, Ford, ICICI, Castrol, DTC, Nike, PepsiCo, to name a few.

Commenting on Verma’s appointment, Anita Kotwani, CEO Media, South Asia, dentsu said, “Sanchayeeta’s varied expertise in consumer research, business planning and client leadership has kept her abreast of the shifting media landscape. Carat has increased its scope over the recent year with notable wins such as Tata Neu, Tata Croma, Hero Vida, Times Pro and others. Sanchayeeta will accelerate expansion and propel the Carat brand to the forefront of the Indian market.”