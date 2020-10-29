Say it in Tamil, on Amazon site or app

In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and retailers in Tamil Nadu, Amazon has launched seller registrations and account management services in Tamil. From registering as an Amazon seller to managing orders, inventory management and accessing performance metrics – all of it can be done in the language of their preference. The experience has been made available on the Amazon seller website as well as on the mobile app. Amazon also provides Seller Support Services and Seller University videos and tutorials in Tamil. Amazon estimates that offering services in Tamil will benefit over 43,500 Amazon existing sellers and lakhs of new sellers from tier – 1 and below markets like Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Salem and Ranipet in Tamil Nadu.

Samsung’s retail push

Online shopping may be the flavour of the season with pandemic worries keeping people indoors. But consumer electronics brand Samsung is going full steam ahead in preparing neighbourhood retail stores across 1,000 cities in India as safe zones. Samsung is bringing attractive financing offers to these stores. It has trained over 11,000 of its sales staff across the country on its new range of consumer electronics products. They have also been trained to ensure the safety of consumers and colleagues around them at retail locations.