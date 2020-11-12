Scaling new peaks of consumer delight

There’s more to aircraft tyres than just inflated appeal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recently, my daughter gave me a wonderful gift for my birthday — a six-month subscription to special blends of coffee from a relatively new brand. The first pack arrived by courier last week. The coffee, sourced from the Biligiri Hills of Karnataka, was delicious — medium-roasted with hints of citrus and a nice, lingering sweetness. But what delighted me as much as the coffee were two other things.
First, the packaging was minimal and completely recyclable. None of the wasteful plastic and huge volumes of packaging I associate with e-commerce purchases. Second, I found a nice, small handwritten note, which thanked me, and hoped I would enjoy the coffee. The origin story of the coffee was also beautifully described.
This got me thinking. Ever since the start of the pandemic, an increasing number of Indian consumers are opting for delivery at home of their groceries. Earlier, we would go out to a supermarket, browse and discover one or two exciting new products, taste new samples — and this shopping journey would provide us pleasurable moments. Now, in the new world of home delivery, how do retailers or brands create such moments of delight for us? The thoughtful handwritten note from the coffee brand is a superb example.
At a broader level, with changed consumer behaviour in the new normal, marketers need to recognise that the earlier “peak moments” of delight may no longer exist. Browsing at a bookstore may no longer be the moment of surprise and joy. Rather, the big moment may be the process of unpacking the much anticipated book that has just come home through Amazon or Flipkart.
How can brands create new peaks of delight? This is particularly important because it is these peaks that consumers remember fondly, and which enhance their affection for the brand. These peak experiences could include the point of arrival of the product, a surprising moment of discovery, or any touchpoint which involves intense consumer engagement or anxiety. In today’s mask-wearing environment, many of us would wish to complete our shopping very quickly, and leave without lingering around. Therefore, extremely speedy check-out, with the entire billing process being completed instantaneously or even virtually, could become a positive peak experience for consumers. The editor of this column, who lives in Delhi, points out to me that her local kirana stores and neighbourhood Mother Diary outlet have given her exactly this moment of delight. By providing her the flexibility of digital payments immediately after the purchase through a standee board with the mobile wallet details, the outlet ensures an almost contactless experience.
Another newly-crafted peak moment of delight, which I have observed in the past few months, revolves around video shopping, including “virtual” product demonstrations. Stores which retail a range of products — including sarees, jewellery and electronics — have engaged their consumers through video calls, which are easily doable on smartphones. From the safety of their homes, consumers now enjoy the same surprise of in-store discovery, as retailers put forward their wares in high-resolution splendour. If such video calls are well-scripted, they can sometimes even exceed the store experience. Of course, the retailers concerned need to follow-through with prompt delivery of the product.
Indeed, on-time delivery has become a critical new moment of delight for all of us. Today, retailers who can surprise us with prompt and even early delivery at our homes are likely to be significantly preferred. The manner of delivery also matters greatly. Earlier this year, when I purchased ergonomic Godrej chairs for my home/WFH-office, I was delighted that the owner of the store himself delivered the chairs, and explained to me how best these chairs were to be used to protect my lower and upper back fully. He mentioned to me that he has been doing this with all his customers in the locality.
Brands and retailers can also consider creating delight by sending free samples of new products to their regular customers, who are perhaps no longer visiting their supermarkets and are therefore unable to discover these newly launched products there. There are so many similar new peaks that are waiting to be scaled. But to do so, marketers will need to carefully study customer journeys in the new normal, and identify the places where they can make a real, meaningful impact.
Harish Bhat is Brand Custodian, Tata Sons. Views are personal
The tyres of a plane are as important as the engine and play a big role in its safety. Here’s how
Recycling of aircraft is a robust industry involving over 100 aviation disassembly and recycling companies ...
‘Trust score’ for those processing patient information online boosts transparency
Hospitals and insurance companies need to agree on package, standard costs for treatment
Mid-caps are not just cyclical bets but worth investing for wealth creation for long term
Over the past 10 years, the fund has delivered 14.6%, outpacing Nifty Midcap 100’s 9.4%
Edelweiss and ICICI Prudential are among the best performers despite contrasting styles
Investors with a short-term perspective and high-risk appetite can buy the stock of D-Link India. Since the ...
Two young leaders have grabbed the centre stage in Bihar, signalling the decline of old heavyweights and ...
Along with equal representation in politics, women in Bihar need enhanced access to education, health and ...
Ravaged by Covid-19, Indian businesses are hoping that the ongoing festival and wedding season will put them ...
On November 7, 1991, basketball star Magic Johnson announced that he was HIV-positive and also his immediate ...
The Fairtrade stamp on its clothing range will appeal to consumers who shop their values
In a bid to break the language barrier for micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) as well as shops and ...
‘Federated-commerce’ will grow faster than e-commerce post Covid, feels ShopX’s Amit Sharma
The expression remains democratic but the tools are becoming programmatic
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...