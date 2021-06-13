Playbook on search ads

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
GroupM and Amazon Advertising India’s new search advertising playbook, ‘Decoding the shift in consumer behavior to win on search’, offers insights on how consumers are using e-commerce platforms for not just buying but product research as well. It shows that urban consumers are researching on at least two platforms before deciding and Amazon.in is a preferred platform for product research. Around 62 per cent of urban internet users research for products online before buying online or offline. It also finds that search ads account for 60 per cent of ad-influenced purchases.
Creators will be able to earn money through a new tool that Instagram is testing. The feature, called native affiliate tool, will allow creators to share products with their followers and earn a commission. “Creators have always used Instagram to share products they love, and people trust their favorite accounts for inspiration and new products. Today, select creators can tag products from the brands they work with or use Shops if they have their own product line. We want to give more creators access to our shopping tools and allow them to get rewarded for the purchases they drive,” Facebook said in a blog.
Video streaming service ZEE5, owned by Zee Entertainment, has announced it will launch in the US on June 22. The platform is currently beta testing in the market.
The US is a significant launch for the OTT service, which is already present in several international markets including the UK and West Asia. Given the 5.4-million diaspora audience with a deep cultural connect to this content, ZEE5 sees great potential in the US market. The ZEE5 annual pack, priced at $84, will be available across devices at a limited launch offer price of $49.99.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
SEBI’s order on FT funds reveals lesser-known facets of debt fund performance
Caps on maturity of individual securities and checks on fresh investments in perpetual bonds are positives
Here is a four-basket framework for their financial plan
Time to stay alert as profit-booking and selling pressure can emerge at higher levels
Netflix’s new drama is a gripping tale of an infected world filled with children born with animal parts and ...
The little device may well remind us of Arthur C Clarke, but she does make life so much easier
In a new volume of essays, the author ponders over story, storytelling and storytellers
It’s the 101st birth anniversary of cartoonist Dave Berg, remembered for his five decades of work in the ...
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...