The age of zero

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Look at the push messages from food and beverage brands today — many of them revolve around ‘zero’. Be it zero trans fat, zero sugar, zero preservatives, they ram in the absence factor. And the “zero” category is really expanding.
At the height of the pandemic last year, sitting out of Germany, in a place near Munich, Aman Gupta, former hotelier and founder of VEEN Waters, an expensive mineral water sourced from unpolluted parts of the earth, launched a company called Zero Percent. He says his own journey into wellbeing and mindfulness made him launch products in categories like zero alcohol, zero sugar, zero dairy and zero meat.
But the company is foraying into India first with its zero alcohol products — some of which it makes, others it sources.
One can understand the growing adoption of zero sugar, zero dairy and even zero meat, but why would anyone really want to consume a zero-alcohol product? Can’t they just abstain or have juice?
There are all sorts of reasons, argues Gupta. The non-alcohol products mimic the taste and flavour of traditional spirits, allowing those who are on a detox, or driver duty during social occasions to still enjoy a tipple.
“Our goal is that within the next three years, every restaurant and bar will have an alcohol menu, soft drinks menu and a zero per cent menu,” says Gupta.
In the alcohol category, the company has already got the entire portfolio of spirits, wine, beer, cider, and so on. But it is starting in India with zero-alcohol beer, non-alcoholic gin-and-tonic in a can, and wine in a can. “Eventually we will get in all categories,” says Gupta
Wouldn’t zero meat have found easier acceptance in the Indian market, given its tradition of fasts, and so on? “Meat would be an interesting market but it requires different logistics — cold chain, etc. Since spirits don’t require refrigeration and can move in ambient temperature, it’s comparatively easier,” says Gupta.
He says VEEN is already available across the country and the non-alcohol portfolio will piggyback on that distribution.
According to Naresh Gupta, COO of Gurugram-based independent agency Bang in the Middle, which did some work for VEEN a few years ago and knows the ethos of the company, the zero-alcohol segment is a very small, occasion-driven market. He feels the early adopters will be those wanting to make a statement on how conscious they are.
Globally, consumers really took to sipping non-alcohol products during the pandemic. Remember how fermented tea kombucha became such a fad.
Large spirits majors are sobering to the truth that the ‘smart drinking goals’ trend is here to stay. And it’s not restricted to the West but also percolated to India. From Ab InBev (which markets Budweiser and Hoegaarden) to Diageo to United Breweries, everyone is keeping bottles of zero-alcohol variants ready to pour.
Ramesh Viswanathan, Chief New Business Officer, United Breweries Limited, says they have three products — Kingfisher Radler, Heineken 0.0 and Kingfisher Ultra. “The products are targeted at 18-35, both male and female, higher socioeconomic audience living in five-plus lakh population towns. The category being nascent, we feel the early adopters will be from this demographic,” he says. The category is growing at 50-plus per cent, despite the negative impact of Covid-19 on overall soft drink sales, he adds.
He points out that non-alcoholic beverages are a new-age, natural, lower calorie alternative to high-sugar carbonated soft drinks for young adults.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...