India’s $130 billion lifestyle market, with fashion accounting for nearly 80 per cent and the rest beauty and personal care segment, is expected to grow at 10-12 per cent CAGR, to reach $210 billion over the next five years, largely led by the organised segment. India’s e-lifestyle market is poised to grow from $16-$17 billion in 2023 to $40-$45 billion in 2028. These are some of the findings of a study by Bain & Company and Myntra titled ‘E-Styling India: Decoding India’s Online Fashion and Lifestyle Shopping Trends’.

The report says that the growth in e-lifestyle will be enabled by the easing of short-term inflationary pressures, combined with structural and favourable demand shifts, such as rise in income, growth of fashion forward, digital native Gen-Z shopper base, as well as an increase in demand for organised/branded products.

In 2023, more than 175 million customers across India shopped for lifestyle online, transacting 6–7 times annually on average. For 40 –45 per cent first-time e-commerce shoppers, lifestyle is their first purchase, thus becoming a key gateway category for e-retail, says the report.