Summer cool

The season change has been heralded by a breeze of campaigns promising to deliver coolness. The news from IPL is that makers of summer-focused product such as ACs, fans and cool beverages are going to dominate. Blue Star has already opened its innings with Virat Kohli and its peppy “Happiness is a fast cooling AC” campaign. It shows the India skipper rescuing helpless people from a slow cooling AC.

Equally breezy is Tata CLiQ’s new campaign airing during the ongoing India -England matches and featuring Karan Johar and Twinkle Khanna engaging in witty banter to push products like AC, fridge and other home appliances available on the e-commerce platform. There is a sitcom vibe to this campaign, which its creators, Mullen Lowe Lintas, hope will make it “cliq” with its target group.

Air cooler brand Symphony, too, has got into the summer spirit, launching its ‘Mann Thanda Tann Taaza Rahe’ campaign. It puts across the view that cool air can bring new perspectives in people’s lives. The ad shows a woman walking into her home on her birthday and being greeted by refreshing air, and gifts scattered all around, the setting staged by her husband. In her hands are divorce papers, but the scene makes her rethink. The 360-degree campaign has been dubbed in many languages.