Two to tango — and cook!

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? Well, that remains to be seen — but it has come up with a disruptive campaign, with its ‘The Better Half Cookbook’ video pushing a recipe book that splits into two halves to give partners an equal responsibility to cook the meal. Each partner has to follow only their side of the instructions to see their meal come together.
The ingredients for each of the recipes in the cookbook can be ordered directly from the book with a QR scan and will be delivered by Swiggy Instamart in 30-45 minutes. The idea, says Dentsu Webchutney, the agency behind the ad, which was released on Valentine’s Day, is to bring more equality into the kitchen and get men to share the load. To get their hands on the cookbook, users have to send a picture of them and their better half in the kitchen. Great idea, but one wonders if two cooks in the kitchen is a recipe for love or will it spoil the broth?
Different strokes
The other Valentine’s Day ad to catch the eye was Fortune Oil’s comeback campaign featuring former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, in which he says his heart is fine. When the cricketer was hospitalised admitted with a heart problem, the brand was trolled over its ad in which Ganguly endorses the company’s Rice Bran oil for heart benefits. Now, using the occasion of Valentine’s Day, it has issued a Print ad, which is in a long-format copy presented as a signed letter from Ganguly, talking about lessons from the episode. By sticking to the brand ambassador and changing the communication, Fortune Oil has cleverly owned the moment and won hearts.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
Go for a standard vector-borne diseases policy if you don’t have a regular health plan
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
It’s the birth anniversary of star Indian footballer Jarnail Singh who captained the Indian team in the 1960s.
The protesting farmers’ act of planting saplings marks a high moment in the political practice of ahimsa
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...