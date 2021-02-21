Two to tango — and cook!

Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? Well, that remains to be seen — but it has come up with a disruptive campaign, with its ‘The Better Half Cookbook’ video pushing a recipe book that splits into two halves to give partners an equal responsibility to cook the meal. Each partner has to follow only their side of the instructions to see their meal come together.

The ingredients for each of the recipes in the cookbook can be ordered directly from the book with a QR scan and will be delivered by Swiggy Instamart in 30-45 minutes. The idea, says Dentsu Webchutney, the agency behind the ad, which was released on Valentine’s Day, is to bring more equality into the kitchen and get men to share the load. To get their hands on the cookbook, users have to send a picture of them and their better half in the kitchen. Great idea, but one wonders if two cooks in the kitchen is a recipe for love or will it spoil the broth?

Different strokes

The other Valentine’s Day ad to catch the eye was Fortune Oil’s comeback campaign featuring former India skipper Sourav Ganguly, in which he says his heart is fine. When the cricketer was hospitalised admitted with a heart problem, the brand was trolled over its ad in which Ganguly endorses the company’s Rice Bran oil for heart benefits. Now, using the occasion of Valentine’s Day, it has issued a Print ad, which is in a long-format copy presented as a signed letter from Ganguly, talking about lessons from the episode. By sticking to the brand ambassador and changing the communication, Fortune Oil has cleverly owned the moment and won hearts.