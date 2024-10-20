Customers in the US can look forward to more Indian flavours on store shelves. Ahead of Diwali, Walmart is making available popular Indian food and snack products in that country. It is taking products from Britannia, Bikano, VAHDAM, Coimbatore-based Jayanti Spices, and Gujarat-based frozen foods brand HyFun, among others, to the US market. Offerings include premium tea, traditional snacks, and festival packs. “As part of our goal to increase exports from India to $10 billion per year by 2027, we’re excited to bring a taste of India’s rich culture and traditions to our customers in the US during the holiday season and beyond,” said Andrea Albright, Executive Vice President, Sourcing, at Walmart.

Festival tipping on the go

Electric mobility ride-hailing service Blu-Smart has launched a new tipping feature on the app, allowing riders to spread the joy this festival season. With the launch of the festival campaign #RideToCelebrate, BluSmart will match every tip given by riders, doubling the amount that gets credited to the driver partner’s weekly payout. Riders will also receive a notification informing them that BluSmart has matched their tip. Encouraging riders to utilise this new tipping feature, Anirudh Arun, Co-founder and CEO, BluSmart Fleet, said, “At BluSmart, every ride is a chance to make someone’s day better.”

