The crypto social network

September 20 | Updated on September 19, 2021

Blockchain social network start-up Minds, which has been seeing a boom in adoption ever since the anti-Facebook and anti-Chinese apps movement started - is converting 25 per cent of its balance sheet into cryptocurrencies, according to media reports. The New York based start-up is an instant messaging chat app that lets people communicate with each other in real time and offers an open-source encrypted, decentralised alternative to mainstream social networks

Published on September 19, 2021

