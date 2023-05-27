At Goafest 2023, Leo Burnett India was crowned the Creative Agency of the Year at the Abby Oneshow Awards 2023. It was also named Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year and Brand Activation & Promotions Specialist Agency of the Year. A jubilant Dheeraj Sinha, CEO Leo Burnett South Asia & Chairman BBH India spoke to businessline at the sidelines of the fest on creativity, consumption, growth and more. Excerpts:

Q The theme of this Goafest is ‘future of creativity’ and this discussion is happening in the backdrop of the AI threat. How do you think AI will impact creativity?

Firstly, I don’t think there is any threat from AI. We need to embrace this technological shift. If I can use generative AI to generate 100 social media posts for my clients or use graphics to shoot an ad film at half the cost instead of flying to a destination, then AI is making my work better, faster and most importantly it frees up my creative resources to focus on bigger things.

We need to understand our place in the value chain. We don’t have self-assurance as an industry. We start getting worried about AI eating our jobs or social media killing advertising. We have to understand that the power of creativity is not in chat GPT or AI, or social media execution but it is in solving problems and in leveraging opportunities for businesses and for humankind. And we need to focus on nurturing young talent and harnessing the power.

Q How was last year for your agency and what are the growth projections for this year?

We are growing in strong double-digits and meeting our commitments already. I think there’s a bit of a slowdown in tech. Due to the funding winter, even large funded players have tightened their purse strings. At the same time there are other funded players who’ve done well and are spending as they build a brand. But overall there’s a definite slowdown and it is likely to continue this year.

However, there has been an interesting upswing in consumption expenditure. The FMCG and CPG sectors are doing well. Also new categories are opening up with many established companies foraying into new areas. Electric Vehicles as a category is witnessing a lot of action.

Q Where else is growth coming from?

We are now beginning to cut the pie into many pieces. For instance, we have the regional offering, where we help brands crack their regional strategy because a lot of brands are now saying that if you win one State in India, it is like winning one country in Europe. Digital has been a strong growth driver. At the same time, we are also doing pure-strategy work. Some of these new services have grown over the last three years and now contribute about 15 per cent to our revenues.

Q Last year, there were unicorns going for IPOs and everyone was talking about their flashy ad budgets. What is the key theme this fiscal?

This fiscal is about the CPG and the FMCG story. Household goods and consumer durables are doing well. It will also be infrastructure-led growth, with cement, paints, and furniture doing well. With improvement in margins, FMCG companies are beginning to ramp up spending. So it is in some sense a return to the fundamentals.

In the start-up space, we will see that the players who fulfill a fundamental need-gap will still stay strong despite the funding winter.

Q How much does digital contribute to your revenues now?