Tools for a different dimension

| Updated on October 31, 2021

Substance 3D tools to create renderings for apps

At Adobe Max, there were also glimpses of what its new Substance 3D collection launched earlier this year is capable of doing — especially useful in a world hurtling into the metaverse. Adobe Substance 3D tools can be used to create renderings for applications such as games, films, fashion, architecture, product design and consumer packaged goods.

Published on October 31, 2021

Adobe
