Digital cinema company UFO Moviez India Ltd and Qube Cinema Technologies Pvt Ltd have announced, subject to necessary approvals, their intention to forge a strategic alliance, proposing two 50:50 joint ventures aimed at bolstering recovery post-pandemic. One joint venture will be focused on commercial monetisation and marketing of the combined cinema advertising inventory on behalf of UFO and Qube in India, and the other is to oversee feature film mastering, localisation and content delivery within India and Nepal.

Cinema advertising is currently a fragmented and duplicated market. The proposed joint venture aims to consolidate advertising inventory from both partners for on-screen, off-screen and the mobile advertising of UFO’s Caravan Talkies vertical. The newly formed entity, once operational, will operate across approximately 6,500 screens, amplifying the visibility of in-cinema advertising as a key advertising medium.

The other joint venture is in the space of content delivery services and both UFO and Qube propose to jointly manage the business of mastering, localization as well as electronic and physical content delivery.