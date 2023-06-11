Rediffusion and the University of Lucknow have come together to launch ‘The Bharat Lab’ — a consumer insights think tank aimed at delivering cultural and consumer insights about the people of Bharat, which it defines as Tier 2 and Tier 3 towns of India.

The think tank aims to understand the hopes, dreams and aspirations of middle India; uncover its motivations, its challenges and its outlook by bringing its story into the mainstream of India’s culture, commerce and conversations. Understanding Bharat is important for marketers as 60 per cent of Indian online shoppers in 2030 will be from small cities.

Dabur is a waste warrior

On World Environment Day, Dabur India announced that it had become a ‘Plastic Waste Positive company’ , having collected, processed and recycled 35,000 mt of post-consumer plastic waste from all over India in the 2022-23 financial year.

“Today, Dabur collects, processes and recycles more plastic waste than it sells in its product packaging in a year, thereby becoming a ‘Plastic Waste Positive’ enterprise,” said Rahul Awasthi, head of operations of the company.

“We are also committed to promoting circularity in the value chain to reduce its carbon footprint and achieve Net Zero in the entire value chain by 2045,” Awasthi added.

Dabur has been running community-level projects to build awareness about waste segregation at source. In Delhi-NCR more than 150 housing societies are involved in the “My 10 kg Plastic” flagship community-led initiative. Dabur has till date collected a total of over 89,000 mt of plastic waste (recyclable and non-recyclable) direct from the end-users. The collected plastic waste is being sent to different recyclers, waste-to-energy plants and cement kilns.