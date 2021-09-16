Will the festive season reignite growth?

It’s a question on every brand marketer’s lips – especially after the cruel blows dealt by the pandemic. “Will the current festive season reignite growth?’. At an upcoming webinar on September 17 hosted by The Indian Society of Advertisers (ISA) in association with Free Press Journal and Republic TV, this question will be addressed to a strong panel of marketers, retailers and advertisers.

The session titled ‘Brands and Consumers: Will this festive season reignite growth? Future Outlook for Brands’ will be moderated by R Ramakrishnan, Chairman ISA events. He will be in conversation with Anuj Jain, Executive Director, Kansai Nerolac; Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Consumer, Commercial and Wealth Marketing, Kotak Mahindra Bank; Navnit Nakra, Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, OnePlus India; Ravi Desai, Director, Mass and Brand Marketing, Amazon India; and Sadashiv Nayak, Chief Executive Officer, Future Retail.

The knowledge partner for the webinar is Mogae Media and Red FM is the radio partner.