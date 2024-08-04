Yoga, an ancient practice that originated in India over 5,000 years ago, was traditionally limited to yogis or individuals deeply immersed in spiritual pursuits. Yet, it was not until the West appropriated this practice and made it its own that the Indian youth and the populace at large started to appreciate the benefits of yoga and incorporate it in their daily lives.

It’s one of those curious cases of the Indian subcontinent that, more often than not, valorises West’s imports even if they first originated at home. We exported yoga and then imported it as a cool new practice sanctioned by the West.

In earlier days, yoga in Indian households was a minimalist affair. The few who practised it would simply use the hard ground or a makeshift mat, like a chatai as a substitute. It is ironic though that now the new generation which proclaims to push for sustainability by re-using as many products as they can, and rightly so, does not have any jugaads (workarounds) to find a replacement for the yoga mat.

The idea of specialised equipment like a yoga mat, was once considered a luxury. Today, post-liberalisation, the landscape has dramatically shifted, now there is a piece of equipment available for each and everything. Your gym clothes, yoga clothes and casual clothes have far too much variety. There is so much emphasis on having the right gear that some gyms don’t even allow you entry if you don’t have the proper attire for working out.

Fitness in India has now become a culture in itself. To the point you now see people carry their yoga mats everywhere. You’d see one in airports, trains and buses. Yoga mats are now omnipresent, like the almighty, always looking down on you from someone’s rucksack. But what happens if there’s no need for one? Despite its crucial role, this often modest piece of equipment is typically rolled up and tucked away when not in use. It doesn’t take up too much space and often has a carry bag along with it.

Now, let’s think about the colours of the Yoga mat. Which colour do you see the most? Blue is what came to your mind, didn’t it? Perhaps blue is used because it symbolises calmness and tranquillity, virtues that one hopes to achieve from practising Yoga.

The yoga mat is more than just a piece of equipment; it’s a part of the middle-class narrative, it has become a necessity for those pursuing fitness in the urban landscape yet it is still aspirational for many. Having a yoga mat signifies that you have enough disposable income to focus on your fitness.

Whether it is a beginner finding one’s balance in a downward dog, or a seasoned practitioner perfecting a challenging asana, the yoga mat provides the necessary grip and comfort, much like the supportive friend who always has your back. Unlike the unpredictable nature of life, the yoga mat provides a constant, steady surface, helping individuals maintain balance and focus. If only there were a yoga mat for life, offering stability and support through all of life’s twists and turns.

So, next time you unroll your yoga mat, take a moment to appreciate its role in your practice. It stands as a silent sentinel, ensuring that your journey towards mindfulness and inner peace continues smoothly and comfortably.

(Hamsini Shivakumar is a Semiotician and founder of Leapfrog Strategy Consulting. Prabhjot Singh Gambhir is Manager: Creative, Cultural Insights & Semiotics at Leapfrog)