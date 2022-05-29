Zara discontinues free return policy

Would you buy clothes online, if there were no returns? Online apparel retailers had got over customer distrust of poor fits through free return policies. But now, Zara in the UK has started charging a fee of £1.95 to return merchandise bought online. Customers can return them for free however in stores. Zara has positioned the decision to charge as an environmental one. Will other retailers follow? And will this affect Zara’s online sales? We can only wait and watch.
Published on
May 29, 2022
