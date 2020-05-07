Companies

அமெரிக்க நிறுவனங்கள் சீனாவிலிருந்து இந்தியாவிற்கு  புலம் பெயருமா?

Our Bureau  Hyderabad | Updated on May 07, 2020 Published on May 07, 2020

சீனாவை அடிப்படையாகக் கொண்டு இயங்கிவரும் பல அமெரிக்க நிறுவனங்கள்,  கோவிட்-19க்கு பின் இந்தியாவைத் திரும்பிப்   பார்க்கின்றன என்று உள்துறை வெளியுறவு அமைச்சர் ஜி கிஷன் ரெட்டி தெரிவித்துள்ளார்.

"இன்று காலை (புதன்), உ.பி. அரசாங்கம் பல அமெரிக்க நிறுவனங்களுடன் ஒரு வலை கலந்துரையாடலை நடத்தியது, அதில் 60 நிறுவனங்கள், சீனாவிலிருந்து இந்தியாவுக்கு இடம்பெயர ஆர்வம் காட்டின," என்று அவர் கூறினார்.

'எம்.எச்.ஏ வழிகாட்டுதல்களைப் புரிந்துகொள்வது' குறித்து தெலுங்கானா வர்த்தக மற்றும் தொழில்துறை கூட்டமைப்பு (எஃப்.டி.சி.சி.ஐ) ஏற்பாடு செய்துள்ள இணையகருத்தரங்கதில்  (webinar) பேசிய அவர்: “நமது பொருளாதாரத்தை மீட்டெடுப்பதற்காக அனைத்து மண்டலங்களிலும் நடவடிக்கைகள் எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன; சிவப்பு மண்டலங்களில் மட்டும் குறைந்தபட்ச நடவடிக்கைகள்  மட்டும்   எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ளன.

"புலம்பெயர்ந்த தொழிலாளர்கள் தங்கள் ஊர்களுக்கு வெளியேறுவதால் தொழில்துறை நடவடிக்கைகளைப் பாதிக்கும். அடுத்த 3-4 மாதங்களுக்கு அவர்கள்  திரும்பமாட்டார்கள் எனவே, நிறுவனங்களும் கார்ப்பரேட்டுகளும்  தங்கள் ஊழியர்களை வெளியேறாமல் இருக்க அவர்களைச் சமாதானப்படுத்த வேண்டும்

"மனிதாபிமான அடிப்படையில், பஸ் மற்றும் ரயில்கள் மூலம் புலம்பெயர்ந்த தொழிலாளர்களை தங்கள் ஊர்களுக்குப் திரும்பிச் செல்வதற்கு அரசாங்கம் ஏற்பாடுகளைச் செய்துள்ளது. வெளிநாடுகளில் தவிக்கும் இந்தியர்களையும் அரசாங்கம் கொண்டு வர ஏற்பாடுகள் செய்துள்ளது. முதலில் 14,000 பேர் மே 8 முதல் இந்தியாவுக்கு அழைத்துவரப்படுவார்கள். 12 நாடுகளிலிருந்து 64 விமானங்கள் மூலம் அவர்கள் திரும்பிவருவார்கள்.  வெளிநாடுகளில்  உள்ள 1.9 லட்சத்துக்கும் மேற்பட்ட இந்தியர்கள் நாடு திரும்பப் பதிவு செய்துள்ளனர்."

இதுவரை, மத்திய அரசும், மாநில அரசுகளும்   கோவிட்-19 தொற்றுநோய்க்கு  ₹2.5 லட்சம் கோடி செலவழித்துள்ளன, என்றார்.

Translated by P Ravindran

