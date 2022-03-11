100ms raises $20 million in funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation

Live video infrastructure start-up 100ms has raised $20 million (about ₹153 crore) in a Series-A funding round led by Alpha Wave Incubation.

Matrix Partners India, LocalGlobe and existing investors Accel and Strive.vc also participated in the funding round, the company said.

"The funds will be used to hire talent across the world, product innovation and for exploring new markets," 100ms Co-founder and CEO Kshitij Gupta said in a statement.

He has earlier served as Vice-president (Engineering) at Disney-Hotstar.

"Video-based solutions will be a key driver in the development of B2B and B2C products in a multitude of verticals.

"By abstracting the complexities of video streaming, 100ms has created a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use product for companies to be able to add high-end, live engagement tools in a cost-effective manner. The market for this is global," Falcon Edge's Alpha Wave Incubation MD Anirudh Singh said.

100ms claims to have recorded 20 times growth in product usage in the last quarter around the time it closed its seed funding round of $4.5 million.