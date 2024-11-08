Q2 Results 2024 Live Updates: Find all the live updates related to the Q2 results of State Bank of India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Tata Motors, Power Finance Corporation, Ashok Leyland, MRF, Ola Electric Mobility, and others here.
- November 08, 2024 10:18
Tata Motors Q2 results preview: Revenue seen declining on softer demand for PV, CV
Impacted by weakness in passenger and commercial vehicle demand, Indian automaker Tata Motors’ revenue is expected to decline in Q2.
According to analysts, during the quarter Tata Motors was also impacted by weakness in JLR demand and supply constraints.
“Consolidated INR revenue to decrease c4 per cent year-on-year on weakness in JLR, PV and CV volumes. Expect the EBITDA margin to expand slightly by c8bp y-y to 13.1 per cent (-122bp q-q) on a better model and region mix at JLR y-y. Expect JLR revenue to decrease 6 per cent y-y, with EBITDA margin contracting c103bp y-y and 194bp q-q to 13.9 per cent, as we see higher incentivisation to impact gross margins at JLR,” stated BNP Paribas.
- November 08, 2024 09:54
Changing trend. Post mixed Q2, India Inc may face tailwinds in second half of FY25
India Inc reported revenue growth of 8 per cent YoY and PAT decline of 2.8 per cent YoY in Q2FY25 (1129 companies as of Nov-5). But adjusted for BFSI and Power & Energy companies, which are the best and worst performing sectors respectively, revenue/PAT grew 9.4/10.8 per cent YoY for the remaining 917 companies. Read more
- November 08, 2024 09:47
LIC Q1 consolidated net up 9.4% to ₹ 10,544 crore
Insurance behemoth Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) on Thursday reported a 9.4 per cent increase in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, to ₹10,544 crore (₹9,635 crore). Read more
- November 08, 2024 09:45
SBI to add 600 branches in FY25, says Chairman Setty
State Bank of India (SBI) is planning to open 600 branches across the country in the current financial year in a bid to tap business opportunities in emerging areas including large residential townships. Read more
- November 08, 2024 09:45
SBI raises ₹5,000 cr via AT-I bonds at 7.98%
State Bank of India (SBI) raised ₹5,000 crore through Basel III compliant Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bond issuance on Wednesday at a coupon rate of 7.98 per cent. This is the bank’s first AT-1 bond issuance in the current financial year.
- November 08, 2024 09:42
Mcap of 6 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1 lakh crore; State Bank, ICICI Bank top gainers
The combined market valuation of 6 of the top-10 most-valued firms surged ₹1,07,366.05 crore last week, with State Bank of India and ICICI Bank becoming the biggest gainers. Read more
- November 07, 2024 21:49
M&M Q2 results: At ₹3,170 crore, Mahindra & Mahindra posts 35% increase in profit in Q2
Driven by strong automobile sales, Mahindra and Mahindra reported a 35 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at ₹3,170 crore for the quarter that ended in September against ₹2,347 crore reported during the same quarter last year. This, however, is a 3.41 per cent (₹3,282 crore) dip from the June quarter.
Revenue from operations of the company saw an uptick of 1.83 per cent, to ₹37,689 crore in the September quarter, compared to ₹37,010 crore reported in the year-ago period. Revenue also saw a 1.83 per cent increase at ₹37,010 crore.
- November 07, 2024 21:48
IHCL Q2 results: IHCL posts ₹555 crore net profit in Q2, signs contract for Delhi’s Claridges hotel
Indian Hotels Company Limited’s (IHCL) consolidated net profit tripled to ₹555 crore in the second quarter of FY2025 on a year-on-year basis due to an exceptional gain of ₹307 crore following the consolidation of in-flight catering arm with the hotel business. In the same quarter last year, IHCL had posted a net profit of ₹160 crore.
The company’s revenue grew 28 per cent to ₹1890 crore and EBITDA rose 40 per cent to ₹565 crore. Excluding consolidation impact, the revenue and EBITDA growth came at 16 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.
- November 07, 2024 21:46
Emami Q2 results: Emami consolidated net jumps 17% at ₹210.99 crore
FMCG major Emami on Thursday reported a 17.22 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹210.99 crore for the second quarter this fiscal from ₹179.99 crore for the same period last fiscal.
The Kolkata-based company’s revenue grew 2.97 per cent y-o-y at ₹890.59 crore for the second quarter compared to ₹864.87 crore for the corresponding period of Q2FY24, according to a stock exchange filing.
