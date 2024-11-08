November 08, 2024 10:18

Impacted by weakness in passenger and commercial vehicle demand, Indian automaker Tata Motors’ revenue is expected to decline in Q2.

According to analysts, during the quarter Tata Motors was also impacted by weakness in JLR demand and supply constraints.

“Consolidated INR revenue to decrease c4 per cent year-on-year on weakness in JLR, PV and CV volumes. Expect the EBITDA margin to expand slightly by c8bp y-y to 13.1 per cent (-122bp q-q) on a better model and region mix at JLR y-y. Expect JLR revenue to decrease 6 per cent y-y, with EBITDA margin contracting c103bp y-y and 194bp q-q to 13.9 per cent, as we see higher incentivisation to impact gross margins at JLR,” stated BNP Paribas.