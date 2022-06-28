[24]7.ai announces LGBTQIA friendly policies

[24]7.ai, a customer engagement solutions provider, has announced dedicated hiring drives for people from the LGBTQIA community as it rolls out gender-neutral policies to ensure an inclusive work environment for the community.

The company is taking help from several channel partners that are specialised in hiring from the community.

“The Diversity Inclusion team and HR team will connect with people from the community every month to address any concerns or support that the people from the PRIDE community require,” a senior [24]7.ai executive said.

“We ensure zero discrimination on compensation based on gender. We believe in ‘Equal pay for Equal work’ irrespective of gender. Leaders and teams ensure that compensation is decided purely basis of meritocracy,” he said.

He said the company will launch a comprehensive DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) policy for the LGBTQIA (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual) community, offering various benefits to the members of the community.

The company has a host of other initiatives already in place to foster a more inclusive workspace, including facilitating a PRIDE and Allies Network which consists of members of the community as well as allies who meet on a monthly basis to exchange ideas and views.

“They ideate, discuss pertinent and sensitive issues and come up with proposals and solutions,” he said.

The company has created a curated learning module called ‘Rainbow Wings’, which is aimed at creating awareness and normalisation around LGBTQ+. It will be part of the mandatory training schedule for all the employees.

“As an organisation, we are extremely passionate about diversity and inclusion. We strongly believe in and advocate an individual’s right to their identity. We strongly believe in supporting our team members in every way possible to help them manage their professional and personal lives comfortably,” Nina Nair, Senior Vice-President and Head of Human Resources (India and Americas), said in a statement on Tuesday.