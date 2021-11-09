[24]7a.i to hire 2,000 in the coming year

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
[24]7a.i, a customer experience solutions and services company, has said it will hire 2,000 employees for its India operations for 2022-23, to take its headcount to about 9,500.
About 800 would be hired for its Hyderabad operations, and the rest for Bengaluru. “We have witnessed a 25 per cent growth in revenues during the pandemic. We have an attrition rate of 2 per cent against the industry average of 3-5 per cent,” Animesh Jain, Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) of [24]7a.i, said.
Job market turning vibrant since last two months: RBI paper
The company will fill permanent roles in customer care to handle chat and support functions for global clientele.
Jain said the company would tap talent in smaller towns such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The staff would be allowed to work from their respective towns.
He said the company would hold job fairs at college campuses in these towns.
Set up in 2000, the company serves over 250 enterprise clients in the banking, financial services, insurance, education, telecom and government sectors.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Equity market strategist Sven Henrich speaks to BusinessLine on the likely fallout of global central banks’ ...
Inability to breach the hurdle can trigger a fresh fall for the indices
Two-in-one: The scheme offers the stability of large-caps and growth potential of mid-caps
The ‘BeFit’ rider can be added to existing health insurance plans from the insurer
The book gets under the skin of ByteDance founder Zhang Yiming and dissects his rise
It’s a reflection on a never-ending struggle to manage the cost of a city’s rapacious appetite and the garbage ...
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...