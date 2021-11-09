[24]7a.i to hire 2,000 in the coming year

[24]7a.i, a customer experience solutions and services company, has said it will hire 2,000 employees for its India operations for 2022-23, to take its headcount to about 9,500.

About 800 would be hired for its Hyderabad operations, and the rest for Bengaluru. “We have witnessed a 25 per cent growth in revenues during the pandemic. We have an attrition rate of 2 per cent against the industry average of 3-5 per cent,” Animesh Jain, Chief Delivery Officer (India and Americas) of [24]7a.i, said.

Job market turning vibrant since last two months: RBI paper

The company will fill permanent roles in customer care to handle chat and support functions for global clientele.

Jain said the company would tap talent in smaller towns such as Warangal, Karimnagar, Guntur, Mangaluru and Mysuru. The staff would be allowed to work from their respective towns.

He said the company would hold job fairs at college campuses in these towns.

Set up in 2000, the company serves over 250 enterprise clients in the banking, financial services, insurance, education, telecom and government sectors.