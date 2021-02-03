3 in 4 Indian professionals actively in search for new job in 2021: LinkedIn Study

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
LinkedIn, a global online professional network, on Wednesday announced findings of a new Job Seeker research.
The study looks at how job seekers in India are overcoming the challenges of finding a job today, and how they are leaning on their communities to find new career opportunities in 2021.
Based on 1,016 survey responses, findings show that more than 3 in 4 professionals will consider changing jobs or actively look for a new role in the next 12 months.
However, the research also revealed a sense of professional uncertainty among Indian professionals as the job market continues to get more competitive in 2021.
According to the study, more than one-third of job seekers in India are worried about too many recruitment stages (38 per cent) and extensively long application documents (32 per cent). While 3 in 4 (74 per cent) professionals say they have reservations about networking.
Despite this uncertainty, India remains resilient towards career growth as 2 in 3 (64 per cent) professionals say they are confident about their future progression. While 2 in 5 think attending networking events (38 per cent) and investing in online learning (37 per cent) will be critical to landing a job in 2021.
LinkedIn also listed the top 15 career trends observed on the platform in 2021. This includes freelance content writers, social media and digital marketing roles, marketing roles, business development and sales roles, specialised engineering roles, finance roles, education roles, among others.
Speaking on the launch of this year’s ‘Jobs on the Rise’ India list, Ruchee Anand, Director - Talent & Learning Solutions, India at LinkedIn, commented: “This year’s Jobs on the Rise India list is a reflection of how the work ecosystem and the jobs market rapidly changed in 2020.”
She added: “The List shows us that audience builders and content creators are key to brands, HR continues to be at the heart of all operations, user and customer experience are critical in the new online world of service, and emerging tech, especially ed-tech, continues to boom.”
