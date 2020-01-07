31 start-ups picked for maiden T-Angel investment programme

Lenovo brings ThinkPad X1 Fold laptop to CES 2020
Teased in May 2019, revealed now: a functional folding OLED display
Technology start-up incubator T-Hub and LetsVenture have selected 31 start-ups for their maiden investment programme T-Angel.
Drawn from different verticals, these 31 start-ups were shortlisted from over 180 start-ups that sought to join the programme.
T-Hub targets to facilitate investments for at least 10 out of the 31 start-ups selected for the first cohort.
Besides getting focused mentorship, the shortlisted start-ups will get access to funding too.
T-Hub, in association with LetsVenture and the Telangana government, announced the T-Angel programme in August 2019 to promote early-stage start-up investments in the State.
The start-ups, which represent technology, healthtech, edtech and enterprise technology, can access funds from the LetsVenture platform, angel networks, and venture capital funds.
“They will get mentorship on getting investor-ready, financial modelling, preparing for due diligence and refining their growth strategy,” Ravi Narayan, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.
LetsVenture’s investment platform has helped more than 190 start-ups in raising funds to the tune of over $85 million in the last six years.
“The LetsAccelerate team will help them prepare for fund-raising.
“The platform has a network of over 6,500 angel investors and more than 300 VCs, family offices and corporate investors,” Shanti Mohan, Founder and CEO at LetsVenture, said.
The shortlisted start-ups included Abda Digital, Cantilever Labs, Ideanz, Kahaniya and Movingnow.
